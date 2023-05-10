Is PewDiePie mysteriously banned from Twitch without even streaming? Deets here

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has allegedly been banned from the Amazon owned streaming platform, Twitch. PewDiePie has been banned from his Infinite Stream Twitch channel as of May 8, 2023. While the exact cause behind the ban is still unknown, it has been reported that PewDiePie’s Twitch account is showing the following message: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Services."

He isn't necessarily thought of as a Twitch broadcaster first and foremost. In reality, it appears that the Swedish star turned Japan-local hasn't directly been live on Twitch in quite some time. In fact, many people believed his Twitch account had been hacked after it unexpectedly reappeared on March 21. There was no actual 'live' content on his account except for some old videos and full episodes of Trailer Park Boys, a Canadian comedy series. It was then discovered that CoPilotMedia had taken control of the channel and was restreaming previous episodes.

It's not yet apparent whether this is a temporary suspension or a more thorough deletion of the account on Twitch because information is still scarce.

About PewDiePie

PewDiePie, also known as Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, is a Swedish YouTuber best known for his horror videos and comic shows. Kjellberg's YouTube success and considerable media attention have established him as one of the most well-known content creators.

Kjellberg, who was born and bred in Gothenburg, started his YouTube channel "PewDiePie" in 2010. He used to share Let's Play videos of horror and action video games on the platform. His channel grew rapidly and was one of the fastest growing in 2012 and 2013, before becoming the most subscribed to channel on YouTube on August 15, 2013. Kjellberg's channel was likewise the most popular on the network from 29 December 2014 to 14 February 2017.

