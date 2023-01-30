Is Phoebe Dynevor not a part of Bridgerton Season 3? Here’s what we know

Phoebe Dynevor is not a part of Bridgerton Season 3 – at least that’s what she told Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 28. When asked about the exciting dynamics in the future for Daphne, Phoebe’s character, in the new and upcoming episodes, the 27-year-old actress replied, “Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future.” She continued, “But season 3, I am just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Phoebe Dynevor’s exit or return to Bridgerton has not been confirmed yet either by Netflix, or by the production company Shondaland. However, according to US Magazine, Dynevor has appeared on several award shows stateswide, while the other cast members of the show continue shooting for the series in England. Speaking of which, many social media viewers pointed out that Phoebe made an appearance at the film festival in Utah hours after other cast members were filming scenes in Bath.

More about Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton was adapted from Julia Quinn’s 8-book series which focuses on the 8 Bridgerton siblings and their trysts with love and marriage. The period drama first premiered on Netflix in 2020, and the first season showcased the romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page. The second season portrayed the love story between the eldest Bridgerton son Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. The upcoming third season will shift the focus to Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, which will be essayed by Nicola Coughlan.

The last season created a huge stir as Jonathan Bailey's Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma gave us a tale to remember with their slow-burn enemies-to-lovers storyline. It remains to see how viewers will like this new season which deviates from the original book order. For the uninitiated, Benedict Bridgerton’s love story comes before Colin’s in the books.