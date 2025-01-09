Is Piers Morgan Leaving Television To Start YouTube Venture? All We Know So Far
Piers Morgan might be leaving the television soon. What does the future hold for this highly acclaimed news personality learn here.
Piers Morgan is one of the most highly acclaimed news personalities in the world. However, with his three-year contract with the UK-based Rupert Murdoch, all eyes are now on the news about where Morgan would go next.
As per Sky News, Piers Morgan has had a deal with News UK that will have him take ownership of the Uncensored media brand and its existing 3.6 million-strong YouTube subscribers. For those who do not know, News UK is the owner of Times Radio and a publisher of The Sun as well as The Times.
The deal has been struck between the News UK and Morgan’s production company, Wake Up Production.
According to reports, Piers Morgan has struck a four-year deal with News UK that includes revenue sharing and will allow the Murdoch-owned company to receive a slice of the advertising revenue generated by Piers Morgan Uncensored until 2029.
For those who do not know, Piers Morgan returned to News UK in January 2022. This time, he struck a deal with the firm for three years. This included responsibilities of writing regular columns for The Sun and New York Post, along with presenting shows on the company’s now-folded television channel called Talk TV.
According to a few insiders, a book deal with the Murdoch-owned publisher Harper Collins is still in effect, which Piers Morgan might complete by the end of this year.
