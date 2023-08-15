"Is pigs motherf--king flying?": USD 130 million worth Nicki Minaj spills beans on Rihanna featuring on Pink Friday 2; Fans can't keep calm

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have taken center stage, sending fans into a frenzy. Nicki Minaj candidly hints at a potential collaboration with none other than Rihanna on her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. With a staggering USD 130 million riding on the anticipation, fans are buzzing with speculation and excitement over what could be an iconic musical alliance

Rihanna's baby speculations continue to circulate

Last week, social media was set ablaze with rumors of Rihanna's possible second child, a baby girl. While the original report from a less-than-reliable source left many skeptical, fans couldn't help but take note of Rihanna's recent low profile. The usually visible star has been keeping a lower profile, sparking speculations that she might be embracing motherhood once again.

With curiosity reaching its peak, fans flocked to Rihanna's social media platforms for a hint of confirmation. The multi-talented artist, well-aware of the rumors, seized the moment to promote a new beauty product, leaving followers inquiring about her alleged expanded family. The comments section quickly filled with inquiries, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Nicki Minaj's clever game of tease

Nicki Minaj, the queen of rap, added a new layer of excitement to the mix. During an Instagram Live session, she was quizzed about her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, and the possibility of a Rihanna collaboration. Nicki's sly response left fans in stitches and anticipation, "Is pigs motherf--king flying?" she exclaimed, slyly suggesting the unexpected might be in store.

As fans deciphered Nicki's cryptic hint, the excitement mounted for both the impending album release and a potential Rihanna feature. With Pink Friday 2 slated for a November debut, enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting more clues and, possibly, an electrifying collaboration.

A dynamic duo on the horizon?

With Rihanna's anticipated baby announcement and Nicki Minaj's clever tease, the music world is undoubtedly alive with chatter and speculation. As fans hold their breath for updates on Rihanna's expanding family, the enigmatic promise of a Rihanna feature on Nicki's Pink Friday 2 has ignited a fire of anticipation. Whether it's the pitter-patter of baby feet or the resounding beats of a musical masterpiece, one thing is certain – these two iconic artists have us hooked, and fans can't wait to see what surprises they unveil next.

