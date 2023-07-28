Is Post Malone suffering from short-term memory after psychedelic use? Singer spills the beans

In an intimate and revealing interview ahead of his highly anticipated album release, Austin, Post Malone opens up about his experiences with drugs and alcohol. The singer-rapper aims to set the record straight, particularly concerning rumors about hard drug usage. Instead, he candidly admits to experimenting with psychedelics, particularly shrooms, during the making of his previous album, Twelve Carat Toothache. With honesty and vulnerability, Post Malone discusses how shrooms have impacted his short-term memory and shaped his perspective on life.

The impact of Shrooms on Post Malone

Post Malone shares his fondness for shrooms and how they have played a role in his creative process. While he once used them more frequently, he reveals that their prolonged use took a toll on his short-term memory. Despite this, he acknowledges the positive effects they had on his outlook, as they brought joy, laughter, and inspiration to his life. The artist reflects on the making of his previous album, describing how shrooms played a significant role during that creative phase.

Post Malone on balancing alcohol and family life

The interview also delves into Post Malone's relationship with alcohol and how it affects his music and personal life. He openly admits that alcohol can be a weakness for him, and he sometimes finds it challenging to express himself in recording sessions without a little buzz. However, the artist emphasizes that family life, particularly being a father and fiancé, has been a grounding force. Spending quality time with his daughter and partner allows him to focus on his passions outside of music, like playing video games and indulging in DIY projects.

Post Malone's candid interview offers a glimpse into his personal struggles and growth as an artist and individual. By addressing rumors and concerns, he reassures fans that he is in a healthier and happier place. His journey with psychedelic use, alcohol, and family life has shaped his creativity and overall well-being. As he readies to release his new album, Austin, music enthusiasts can anticipate a more balanced and introspective Post Malone, delivering music that reflects his growth and experiences. Through this open dialogue, the artist connects with his audience on a deeper level, bringing authenticity to his artistry.

