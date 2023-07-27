Is Prince George already preparing to become King? 10-year-old has 'informal chats' with grandfather Charles

Prince George's recent appearances in the public eye have caught a lot of eyeballs as the young royal who recently turned 10 years old is reported to be stepping up to his royal duties. The firstborn of the Prince and Princess of Wales, George is the second in line to the British throne after his grandfather was officially coronated as King Charles III.

George is said to already have started preparing for his royal duties and his sessions with Charles are reported to be long and full of chats. Here's what we know about the budding monarch-in-training and how his relationship with the King is, as reported by biographers.

Is Prince George already preparing to become King?

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, Prince George has already started training for his royal duties and he takes it very seriously. The young prince is reportedly already learning how to be the right King, a step of monarchy that is written in his future. Apart from learning from his parents, George gets along well with his grandfather Charles, who is the King at the moment, and has regular "informal chats" with him much more frequently now.

The journalist reported via Express UK, "You sense, just like William's relationship with the late queen, Elizabeth II, when he was an Eton schoolboy, George's close bond with the King will be important in preparing for his future role." Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK, "Charles had a magical relationship with his grandmother, and I'm sure his dearest wish is to give George, and his other grandchildren, a similar, strong, and loving relationship."

George is said to be learning about his future position from the King himself who happens to be his grandfather. "There is only one person in the whole world who can tell him exactly what it’s like to take on the role that is in store for him: his grandfather, King Charles," Bond added. She continued, "I can well imagine that, along with lots of fun and laughter, the King will gradually introduce some more serious chats with George about what the future holds."

Prince William and late Queen Elizabeth's bond

She concluded that despite his heavy workload, Charles is "quite a soppy old thing" and he surely values the time he gets to spend with his grandchildren. The late Queen Elizabeth II was reported to have a similar loving relationship with George's father, Prince William. Royal expert Robert Lacey previously divulged, "When William became a teenager, she would have him at Windsor Castle and would open the state boxes and guide him through the papers. It was William's constitutional education."

