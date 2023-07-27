Is Prince George ready to 'step up' after picking up on alleged rift between Harry and Meghan Markle? Find out

Ever since King Charles III was officially coronated, the pressure of royal duties on Prince William and Kate Middleton has substantially increased. Apart from Wiliam being next in line to the throne, his son Prince George is now second in line to the throne. The firstborn of the Prince and Princess of Wales, George recently celebrated his tenth birthday.

The young prince is reportedly very mature and has "picked up" on the alleged rift between his uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle. As per reports, the 10-year-old is ready to "step up" and help his parents in whatever is required so as to get them through their duties while stepping up to his role. Here's what George has noticed in his family and decided to do.

Is Prince George ready to 'step up' after alleged rift between Harry and Meghan?

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop told OK! that George seems to "have picked up on" the issues revolving around the royal family including the alleged rift between Harry and Meghan as well as the feud between them and the royals. He wants to "step up" and help his parents. "They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realizes he's got to step up to it," she said.

"A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the Royal Family and they cannot possibly protect him from all of it, there's been huge events, the Queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank and by definition George as well. And he'll be aware of that," Dunlop explained. She added that she feels George has accepted these aspects.

He understands that these issues come with being a part of a royal family and he wants to help his parents and his grandfather in whatever way he can. "He's seen his parents under considerable pressure on several fronts, the Queen dying, the succession of Charles, the fallout, and the criticism from Harry and Megan, which is on some level very personal. And I expect George is a sensitive soul and will want to play his role," the historian claimed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's parenting

She added that since he is the eldest grandchild, George has been at a lot more events and is aware of the responsibility on his family. Things have become easier for him to handle with all the practice he has gotten over the years. "Training has been stepped up, partly because Kate and William's roles have been promoted," Dunlop continued.

She divulged that William and Kate have a "uniquely conventional' parenting for their three kids which include Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis apart from George. "Kate trusts her children in public, it's curated but they're quite hands-on," she concluded. For the unversed, recent reports claim that things between Harry and Meghan are not well. Divorce rumors have also made the rounds but there has been no confirmation about any of the claims.

