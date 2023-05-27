Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage in trouble? Expert reveals 'All is not well'

Last month marked 5 years of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage. Instead of news of a grand celebration, reports claiming that the Sussexes’ marriage is in trouble have surfaced. Experts claim that “omens are bad” and that Harry and Meghan are “heading in different directions.”

Is Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage in trouble?

Royal commentators believe that Harry and Meghan’s marriage might be in a crisis. It was observed that the couple did not release a family photograph on Christmas this year. Additionally, Harry was seen promoting his book ‘Spare’ without Meghan present. Harry attended the coronation alone, and Meghan signed a solo brand relaunch with WME, a talent agency suspicions have risen.

A report suggested that Harry has a "room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays alone close to his California home." A source revealed that Harry visits a close-by gym called Barry's Bootcamp. While they revealed that it is the Duke’s "escape place."

Harry and Meghan’s marriage “lacks romance”

In an article released by The Telegraph, an expert revealed the state of Harry and Meghan’s marriage. They disclosed, “The Sussexes are frazzled, fraught, and lacking romance – like any couple with young kids.” They added, “Five years after their wedding, the omens are bad as Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions.”

Meghan and Harry are in for in long haul

Expert Darren Stanton, on the other hand, has the exact opposite opinion, as he claims that the Sussexes are “in it for the long haul.” He also drew a parallel between Meghan and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Stanton explained that Meghan “was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family.”

The expert added how Harry and Meghan’s relationship had evolved over the years as he said, “When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognizable people in the world.” He continued, “While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be.”

Stanton concluded by saying that he thinks Harry and Meghan are in it for the “long haul.” He added, “I do think they will last the course of time.”

