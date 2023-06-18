Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s media empire in trouble? Here's what we know

Earlier this week it was reported that the Archetypes podcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be getting renewed for the second season. On Thursday, in a joint statement, Sussexes’ Archwell Audio and Spotify said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.” However, the New York Post reported that Sussexes will not be getting a full payout of about $20 million as they did not produce enough content.

Now, a royal expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s media empire is crumbling down. Here is everything to know about the same.

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s media business in trouble?

The fallout between Sussexes and Archwell Audio might be the beginning of their downfall if royal experts are to be believed. While talking to The Sun, biographer Angela Lavin revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s value is not as high as it used to be and that their future projects in media are most likely to be ‘a disaster’.

Regarding Sussexes' fallout with the Spotify deal, Levin also reported, “A significant cross road for Harry and Meghan. Ouch!”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The US Sun, “The idea was that several series would be produced. Since only one was, there’s no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly, this relationship hasn’t been as mutually beneficial.”

About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s media-related work

However, this does not mean that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving the podcasting altogether. An Archwell spokesperson said that Meghan would continue to develop more such content for the Archetypes audience on another streaming platform.

Though Sussexes' deal with Spotify was a ‘huge blow’, they still have got deals with Random House and Netflix.

Recently in April, Meghan Markle also signed with the talent agency WME. A source close told Page Six, “This deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood. Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show.”

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are residing in California with their two kids.

