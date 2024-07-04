Is Prince Harry Asked To Make 'Public Statement on Huge Mistake' To End Feud With Prince William And Princess Kate? Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked-about couples, who have consistently made headlines since they left the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the United States. After they stepped down from their royal titles, they released their (2022) Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in which they allegedly made several bombshell revelations against the royal family, which reportedly caused tension between them.

Recently, a royal expert revealed that if Prince Harry made a 'public statement' mentioning that his memoir "Spare was a mistake," it could help mend the reported rift between him and others in the royal family. Read on further to know more details!

Is Prince Harry asked to make a 'public statement' to end feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton?

The British royal family is going through a difficult time after the palace reportedly revealed earlier this year that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. In March 2024, Kate Middleton shared the sad news that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is now receiving treatment.

However, since the palace shared the heartbreaking updates, the royal family has recently come into the spotlight. In June, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark King Charles' birthday, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from the event.

Recently, a royal expert told the NY Post that he believes that there is a chance that could end the reported feud between the Duke of Sussex and the royals. The former royal butler Grant Harrold told the outlet that he believes that the only way Prince Harry could potentially reconcile with his family is by making a "public statement" admitting that he was "in a bad space and that [Spare] was a mistake."

However, Harrold also expressed doubt that this will happen. "I don’t think that’s going to happen. Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is forevermore," the expert said, adding that the Duke of Sussex "will regret the things he wrote in his book."

Royal expert says Prince Harry has got a 'big heart'

While speaking to the outlet, the royal expert Grant Harrold mentioned that Prince Harry "has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."

However, he explained that he believes that while there is a possibility for the Duke of Sussex "to be let back into the royal fold," he and his wife, Meghan Markle, might never regain the trust and the relationship they once had with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He said, "[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust," noting, "It’s difficult when you’re a future monarch."

The expert said that he "doubts" that Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, will ever restore the relationship they originally had, saying that it was a very different relationship built on "trust." He added that "too much damage has already been done, and it's going to take time. William is a tough character. He’s a good guy."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan is available for streaming on Netflix.