Is Prince Harry going to interview Putin and Donald Trump about their childhood in a podcast?

The recent announcement of the conclusion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with Spotify has prompted a closer look at the podcasting endeavors that were promised but never fully materialized. While the initial press release in 2020 touted multiple podcast productions, including those hosted by both Markle and Harry, only one show, "Archetypes," hosted by Markle, came to fruition. As insiders share more details about the situation, questions arise about the potential podcast ideas Prince Harry explored and why they never saw the light of day.

Unveiling Prince Harry's podcast ideas

Insiders familiar with the matter reveal that Prince Harry engaged in discussions with multiple producers and production houses to explore potential podcast shows. While he listened to various ideas from others, he mostly stuck to his own concepts. One idea involved delving into childhood trauma, where Harry planned to interview controversial figures like Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg, and Donald Trump about their early formative years and how those experiences shaped them as adults. Another concept focused on fatherhood, while a third proposed tackling important societal topics in each episode, ranging from climate change to religion, with hopes of securing high-profile guests like Pope Francis.

The challenges of realizing Prince Harry's podcast vision

The practicality of Harry's podcast ideas raised skepticism among those in the Harry-podcast circle. Interviewing figures like Putin and Zuckerberg, who rarely offer wide-ranging interviews, particularly about their personal childhood traumas, presented significant challenges. Despite the prince's enthusiasm, these logistical hurdles and the unlikelihood of securing such interviews contributed to the shelving of his podcast projects.

The rise and fall of the celebrity podcast boom

Prince Harry's unrealized podcast ventures reflect the broader reckoning faced by celebrity-driven content. As the pandemic limited traditional work opportunities for celebrities, podcasting became an appealing avenue for creative expression. However, many celebrities signed podcast deals without the concrete and viable show ideas, driven by the allure of substantial paychecks and the industry's high expectations.

