Is Prince Harry missing UK while he finds comfort in California?

In 2020, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their royal positions and moved to Meghan's state. They bought a property in Montecito after staying for a while at Tyler Perry's Los Angeles residence.

Here is what Daniel Martin revealed:

Harry is well rooted in California and has undoubtedly found his vibe. However, Meghan's pal and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, claims in this week's cover story that he does miss his home.

Before welcoming daughter Princess Lilibet, during the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry talked openly about the couple's relocation to California with son Prince Archie.

Prince Harry mentioned things he enjoys doing that he doesn't get the freedom to do in his hometown.

"To have an outside area where I can walk Archie and take the dogs for family and group walks." "We walk or go to the beach, which is so close, you know," he remarked.

Here is why Prince Harry had to move to California with his family:

King Charles recently demanded that Meghan and Prince Harry leave their Frogmore Cottage residence in the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "matter-of-fact" about leaving Frogmore Cottage and aren't attempting to reverse the decision, a source previously told PEOPLE. The insider went on to say that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are content to raise their two children in California.

Coronation overview:

Prince Harry visited London in March to attend a court proceeding, and on May 6, he will be there at King Charles' coronation. However, Meghan will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and have a "low-key party at home" for Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation.

ALSO READ: King Charles’ Coronation: How to watch the coronation live in U.S.? Date, time, and other details explored