Is Prince Harry opting out of the Coronation concert because of his history with Katy Perry?

Katy Perry, a judge on American Idol, and Prince Harry have an odd past together, which might be the reason Harry has decided to skip the star-studded Coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry was scheduled to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla inside Westminster Abbey, but he reportedly told his father that he wouldn't stay for the weekend-long festivities. Harry will instead go back to California right away to attend Prince Archie's fourth birthday celebration with his wife and little daughter. A royal insider revealed that "After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit."

Due to his change in plans, Harry will not be attending the musical concert that is scheduled to take place at Windsor Castle the day following the Coronation and feature performances by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, and Freya Ridings. Given that Katy Perry will be at the Coronation and has made some flirtatious remarks towards the Duke of Sussex, things could get awkward while Harry is there.

What's Prince Harry and Katy Perry’s history?

In 2012, when actor and comedian, Graham Norton, questioned if Harry personally asked Katy to the Queen's Jubilee guest list, Katy responded, “Prince Harry? He's a hot ginger isn't he." When a comedian named Ross Noble brought up Harry's fondness for women, ‘Fireworks’ singer said, "I'd be open to that." Meghan seemingly holds a "grudge" against Katy because of the ‘Hot and Cold’ singer's criticism of the former Suits actress' wedding dress after Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018. Katy claimed Meghan "would've done one more fitting" for her wedding gown. She said this during a promotional tour for American Idol in the US.

