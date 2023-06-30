Is Prince Harry planning solo trip to Africa for Netflix documentary? Here’s what we know

Previously, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under a lot of pressure to come up with new content. It comes after their Sussexes deal with Spotify had fallen through. Ever since signing the deal of $100 million with Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only worked on the ‘Meghan & Harry’ documentary last year.

Here is everything to know about Prince Harry’s potential solo journey through Africa for their Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry’s new documentary

Page Six has confirmed that Prince Harry is making plans to travel solo to Africa for his new Netflix documentary. His interest in Africa is seen as walking on the same footsteps as her mother Princess Diana. Shortly before her death, Princess Diana had traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines.

A source told Page Six, “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.” The source also said that it was just one idea amongst the many others that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are discussing.

It is not confirmed what will be the topic of Prince Harry’s new documentary. The ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike will also further delay Harry’s plan.

Prince Harry’s history with Africa

Prince Harry has been campaigning for Africa for a very long time. Reportedly he even took Meghan Markle for camping in Africa for one of their first dates. He has also set up a charity called Sentebale in Lesotho.

Princess Diana had walked through the active minefield in Huambo with The Halo Trust and actively campaigned against the same. Prince Harry followed the footsteps of his mother by walking through a different minefield in 2019. In 2017, Prince Harry opened up about Africa and said, “This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently residing in California along with their two kids.

