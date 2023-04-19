Is Prince Harry planning to skip King Charles' Coronation concert? Sources reveal details

Reportedly, Meghan Markle is planning an intimate party for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday celebrations on May 6 which co-incidentally falls on the same day as the royal coronation of King Charles. Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Prince Harry would attend the coronation of King Charles III alone. Well, Archie’s birthday celebrations are believed to be the reason behind Duchess of Sussex declining the invitation of coronation. Now there are reports that Harry will fly home hours after the coronation to be a part of his son’s birthday celebrations and miss the concert the next day.

Prince Harry to skip King Charles' Coronation concert

The Duke of Sussex who will be at Westminster Abbey on May 6 without his wife Meghan and kids has told the King that he will not stay in Britain for the star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on May 7. A source told Daily Mirror, “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King's Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organisers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.” However, the confirmation to the same comes after friends of the Sussexes revealed that Harry’s Britain visit will be a 'fairly quick trip' and he will only attend the coronation.

Meghan Markle to throw a birthday party for Archie

Amid the coronation tension, the Duchess of Sussex will throw a birthday party for his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. A source told Page Six that, “Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday.” The source further added that, “It’s going to be an intimate party, it’s not going to be like ‘My Super Sweet 16’ or Portia de Rossi’s 50th.” Besides Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Archie’s school friends and their mothers, some celebrity guests are also rumoured to be invited for the birthday party. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan’s close friend billionaire entertainer Tyler Perry will also attend the bash.

