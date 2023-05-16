Is Prince William and Kate Middleton's coronation BTS video 'superficial'? Royal Expert REACTS

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales are being labeled as “superficial.” Kate and William are being criticized for the video they posted after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, featuring the day it was. The 5-minute film shows Prince William, Kate, and their children on King Charles III’s coronation day, as they attend the ceremony.

What is the film about?

The 5-minute video posted by Kensington Palace on Youtube shows the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrating their role in King Charles III’s coordination. The short contains imposing shots of William striding around London. Critics have viewed the behind the scene video as the Prince and Princess of Wales’ way to emphasize on the importance of their roles in the new reign of King Charles. The video is the personification of what a source told The Daily Beast this week, “It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution.”

In the video, a scene shows the family getting ready for the coronation at their lavish apartment in Kensington Palace. The apartment does justice to Meghan and Harry’s sentiment in the book, where the Duke of Sussex describes how their jaws dropped when they were invited over for a cup of tea. In the scene, William is seen donning a massive coronation cloak. Kate is seen wearing a similar cloak of hers that looks like it weighs a significant amount. The dramatic promotional clip shows glamor in William and Kate’s life.

Royal expert reacts to the video

Royal expert Sarah Vine has expressed her opinions saying the video has managed to make her “slightly uneasy.” She reveals, “an element of Netflix-style narcissism that makes me slightly uneasy. And though the footage shows us a lot, it actually tells us very little about the Waleses.”

She also called the dramatic video “superficial” and “one-dimensional” much like the advertisements “you see on TV in foreign hotels extolling the virtues of this or that tourist destination.”

Sarah continued, “I hate to say it, but I'd almost rather watch one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's worthy wildlife docs. But maybe I'm wrong. Maybe this is exactly what everyone wants to see – the Princess of Wales up close in slow motion, from as many different angles as possible.”

Meanwhile, at the coronation ceremony, Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, grabbed headlines for his cute antics. Other than that, Prince Harry, William’s brother, attended the coronation ceremony. However, amid rumors of a rift between the Princes, Harry and William did not seem to communicate.

