Is Prince William Going To Attend 2024 BAFTA Film Awards? Here's What We Know

Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday that Prince William will be attending the BAFTA Awards without the princess of Wales amidst her recovery from the “planned” abdominal surgery. The statement from the palace read, "The Prince, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), will watch the awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.” The award ceremony will take place at the Royal Festival Hall of London on Sunday, February 18th.

The Prince of Wales took over the title of President of BAFTA in 2010, after his grandfather, Prince Philip, who held the position as the first president of the academy. Ever since, Prince William has been seen stepping in for the awards along with his wife. However, this year the prince might walk solo, as Kate Middleton won’t be joining in for the ceremony.

Prince William Coping Up With Royal Duties Amidst His Wife’s Weak Health

Prince William will attend the award ceremony shortly after taking a break from his royal duties to take care of his wife and three children. On February 7th, however, the prince briefly resumed his public obligations following the announcement of his father's cancer diagnosis. This marked the Prince of Wales' first public appearance. A source close to the royal couple claimed that "he (Prince William) is coping remarkably well considering his wife had surgery and he only found out his father’s news recently.”

Kensington Palace’s Statement Over Kate Middleton’s Health

The Kensington Palace issued a statement on January 17th to provide information about the Princess of Wales’ surgery. The statement read, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." It further added, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remain private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

Kate Middleton will resume her public duties shortly after recovering from her surgery wounds.

