Is Princess Anne becoming Prince Harry’s pillar of support amid family drama? Here's what we know

It seems that Prince Harry has found an unexpected ally in the royal family amidst all the drama. Princess Anne, King Charles’ sister who is known as ‘most hardworking royal’ is often praised for her strong willed nature, might have a soft spot for her estranged nephew – Prince Harry.

The Daily Mail previously reported that since Princess Anne seems to have a soft spot for her nephew. The report mentioned that Princess Anne and Harry’s bond might play an important role to repair the strained relationships within the royal family. Here is everything to know about the same.

Princess Anne has a soft spot for her nephew Prince Harry

At King Charles III's coronation ceremony, the bond between Prince Harry and Princess Anne was quite visible. The warmth between Princess Anne and her nephew during the ceremony left the onlookers astonished, given the tension between Sussexes and other members of the royal family. Even with Anne’s past remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she seems to be quickly becoming their pillar of support within the royal family.

The royal expert Kate Mansey revealed in the Daily Mail that Prince Harry and Princess Anne might be deeper that what was seen at King Charles III coronation ceremony. Kate thinks that the Duke of Sussex might use Princess Anne to improve his relationship with his father, King Charles III.

The report stated that the connection between Princess Royal and Duke of Sussex runs beyond the sense of humor. Reportedly, Princess Anne always had a deeper connection with Prince Harry, given her own experiences of being a second born child in the royal family along with the challenges that she faced while carving out her own path within the monarchy.

Prince Harry at King Charles III coronation

During the King Charles’ coronation ceremony held during the first week of May, Prince Harry for the first time appeared alongside King Charles III and his brother – Prince Williams, since the release of bombshell memoir, Spare. It was noted that Prince Harry maintained a reserved presence during the coronation ceremony, where he mostly interacted with Princess Anne, cousins Beatrice and Eugenie and their spouses.

