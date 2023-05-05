Is Princess Diana controlling the weather before King Charles III's coronation? Viral tweet suggests so

A weather report on a Twitter account predicted rain on King Charles III’s coronation, which can dampen the celebrations. A follow-up tweet quickly lifted people’s spirits, emphasis on the spirits. As the tweet suggested that Princess Diana was somehow involved in controlling the naturally occurring weather. This tweet was retweeted thousands of times after being posted on May 2. King Charles III was married to Diana, Princess of Wales, before his marriage to Camilla, Queen Consort.

Rain on King Charles III’s coronation day

King Charles III’s coronation preparations are in full swing; the ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abby. About 2,000 guests will fill up the 1000-year-old Westminster Abby for the coronation ceremony. Weather reports suggest that there is a high chance of rain and storms during the coronation weekend. A responding tweet on LBC’s tweet that reported the weather status has gone viral. When LBC took to Twitter to report “Disappointment for royal fans as rain and storms predicted for the coronation weekend,” a user responded to it with a picture of Diana.

The photo was from the 1995 Martin Bashir interview on BBC. In the interview, Princess Diana disclosed that her husband Charles was having an affair with Camila Parker Bowles, and she was aware of it. The tweet implied that either Diana was somehow involved and was controlling the weather or she was pleased to hear it.

Ever since the tweet was made, it has been retweeted more than 15,500 times and has 122,000 likes. Twitter users are loving the humorous tweet that suggests that the weather was a result of Charles’ ex-wife Diana’s supernatural involvement.

ALSO READ: Is King Charles looking to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here's what we know

Twitter reacts

Twitter users seem extremely amused by the tweet and its insinuation. One user tweeted, “The thought of Diana opening the heavens on Coronation makes me giddy.”

Another tweeted, “Love that Diana will rain on their parade!” A third took the weather report with a glass-half-full approach and reacted, “Rain = fewer crowds = I get a better viewing spot” Another user was rather unfazed by the weather report given the UK weather. The user wrote, “It rains there everyday, that not some huge surprise.”

King Charles III and Princess Diana were married from 1981 to 1996. The Princess of Wales passed away on August 31, 1997. The ex-couple are parents to two children, sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why does King Charles III’s negative publicity exceed positive publicity with 124k negative mentions online?