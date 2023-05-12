Is Princess Diana's jewelry on auction to raise funds for Ukraine war relief? Deets inside

Princess Diana was most loved and adored by the masses. A princess in the true sense, she continues to live in the hearts of many. Now, a Ukrainian family has decided to put Princess Diana’s privately-owned jewelry up for auction. The family has declared that a portion of the money earned will be donated to rebuilding the war-ridden country. The necklace was worn by Diana at her last official engagement before she passed away.

About Princess Diana’s necklace

The jewelry set is called the ‘Swan Lake Suite’. The said memorabilia was given to Diana by Dodi Al-Fayed. The set comprises earrings and a necklace set that is made out of diamonds and pearls. Diana last wore the necklace at the Gala that took place at Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997. This turned out to be Princess Diana’s last engagement before she passed away. The necklace is made of 178 diamonds totaling 51 carats and has five 12mm South Sea pearls.

ALSO READ: Why did Princess Diana call Prince Harry’s birth the moment her marriage with Charles ‘went down the drain’?

Princess Diana’s necklace for auction

A Ukrainian family has been a proud owner of Prince Diana’s necklace since 2008. They’re a prominent family in the country who have not been able to maintain their business due to the country being war prone. They’ve decided to auction the necklace off while pledging that a part of the earned money will go to war relief funds and rebuilding their country. The necklace will be auctioned in New York on June 27 after being displayed in London. Experts from Guernsey’s Auctioneers of New York have estimated the price of the jewels to be between £4 to £11 million.

Arlan Ettinger, who is the President of Guernsey’s Auctioneers, says, “While many accomplished figures fade from view, Princess Diana is as vibrant today as when she was indeed the most admired woman on the planet.” He noted that the jewelry that Diana usually wore while being a part of the Royal family was loaned to her by the crown. But this piece of jewelry was “especially made for her.” Arlan also mentioned that this is her only piece of jewelry that was ever sold, making it “extraordinarily important.”

The set was initially bought in 1999 by Jim McIngvale, who was an American businessman, for just under a million dollars. He ended up selling it off to the current owners in 2008 after he had a financial downturn.

Mt Ettinger spoke about the reason the family was forced to sell the precious set, “The war in Ukraine has been a motivating factor in them deciding to sell the Swan Lake Suite now. They have had them for 14 years but given what is going on over, their thoughts are now very much on rebuilding their country.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Princess Diana support the British royal monarchy? Here's what unseen letter from past reveals