Is Princess Eugenie following the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Here's everything we know

Prince Harry’s fondness for his cousin Princess Eugenie has been seen many times. In his Netflix docuseries, “Harry and Meghan”, he showed footage where Eugenie came to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She even visited Harry and Meghan when they moved to Los Angeles after giving up their positions as the senior working royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a strained relationship with the royals, but there’s one royal who shares a special bond with the Duke of Sussex since childhood – Princess Eugenie. She is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and a cousin to Prince Harry. The two royals have been very close to each other, mainly because their moms Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were good friends.

Is Princess Eugenie following Harry and Meghan?

There are rumours that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have decided to relocate to the U.S. The couple is currently on a trip to America and can be seen enjoying in L.A. This is somewhere hinting that the rumors might be true and the couple may be shifting to the U.S., thereby following the path of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank became parents to their first child on February 9th 2021. It is evident that Princess Eugenie followed the Sussex’s footsteps as she did things her own way. An official statement by Buckingham Palace has been shared to announce the birth of her child. Her son was born at around 9 am although the announcement by Buckingham Palace was not made before 5 pm that day. Likewise, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son at around 5:26 am but the announcement was not made until the afternoon.

Princess Eugenie: All that we know

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie married a brand ambassador, Jack Brooksbank, in 1918. The duo began dating in 2010 and got engaged in January 2018. The couple welcomed their first child on 9th February 2021 and are expecting their second child.

Also read: Will Prince Harry attend the 2023 Super Bowl following his last year’s appearance? Here are DETAILS | PINKVILLA