Is Priyanka Chopra's Citadel renewed for season 2 with Joe Russo as the director? Details inside

Citadel, the spy thriller series helmed by director brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, along with Jessica Yu, and Newton Thomas Sigel, has been receiving immense love from audiences across the globe. The series, which features Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Scottish actor Richard Madden in the lead roles, has now emerged as the second most-viewed series on Amazon Prime Video, globally. After the first season of Citadel emerged as a massive success, the latest reports suggest that the show is getting renewed for Season 2.

Joe Russo to helm Citadel Season 2

According to recent updates, Citadel Season 2 is confirmed by Amazon Prime Video and is expected to start rolling very soon. Unlike the first season, which is helmed by multiple directors including the Russo Brothers, Jessica Yu, and Newton Thomas Sigel, the second season will be solely directed by Joe Russo. However, the reason behind this major change is yet to be revealed. David Weil, the renowned writer, will return to Citadel Season 2 as the showrunner. Anthony Russo, on the other hand, will remain as one of the executive producers of the show.

Amazon Prime confirms Citadel Season 2

The producers of Citadel, Amazon, and MGM Studios have confirmed the reports on Citadel Season 2, with an official statement recently. "Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. We always aimed to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew," stated studio head Jennifer Salke, in the statement.

About Citadel

Priyanka Chopra essays the role of an Asian spy named Nadia Sinh in Citadel. The series feature Richard Madden in the role of another spy, named Mason Kane. Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others appeared in the supporting roles. Citadel is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO, and Midnight Radio.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares BTS action of stunts on Citadel sets; Says she gave literal ‘blood, sweat and tears’