Is Queen Camilla still furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir Spare? Details inside

King Charles’ III coronation is finally here! The much-awaited ceremony will be taking place on May 6. While the whole royal family will witness Charle’s priceless moments, Prince Harry and Queen Camilla’s presence in the ceremony is expected to create some heated family tension. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex published a candid memoir titled "Spare" earlier this year, and in it he made some allegations against his 75-year-old stepmother that shocked everyone.

A royal palace insider revealed that Camilla is hellbent and "furious" about the claims Harry made in his book. As per royal expert, “I know from various people who are close to her [that] she was pretty furious with what was being said about her.” “But she is not someone that is going to be phoning Harry or Meghan and shouting down on the phone at them,” In “Spare,” Harry alleges that Camilla leaked stories to the press about him and the rest of the royal family. He also penned that he “begged” Charles not to marry her, as Harry believed that she would turn into his “wicked stepmother.”

According to the royal expert, “The book was full of bomb-like moments that were going off in the palaces around Britain,” He added Camilla just “moves on,” but won’t necessarily “forgive” Harry.

King Charles and Camilla’s relationship

While King Charles was married to Princess Diana and Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, they infamously had a decades-long affair. In 2005, Camilla and Charles exchanged vows in front of Harry and William. It’s been 18 years since Britain’s king and Queen Consort tied the knot.

What Prince Harry says about Camilla in his book?

The father of two claimed that his step-mother Camilla was trying to get her reputation back from being portrayed negatively in the British media. The 75-year-old was formerly known for her long-standing relationship with Charles, 74, which led to the dissolution of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, the mother of Harry and William, and she was a major factor in it.

Harry said: “That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.” “There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street,” he continued.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why royal staff fears that Prince Harry could pull out of King Charles coronation? Royal author reveals