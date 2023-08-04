Is Quentin Tarantino casting Bruce Willis in final movie amid actor's dementia diagnosis?

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino revealed details regarding his most recent film, The Movie Critic. According to some sources, Tarantino may cast Bruce Willis in a small role in his future film despite the actor's worsening frontotemporal dementia. This will mark Tarantino and Willis’ collaboration after nearly 30 years. Also, Quentin Tarantino is excited to have Bruce Willis in his upcoming project.

Quentin Tarantino wants to cast Bruce Willis in his final movie

Tarantino has stated for years that he intends to retire from filmmaking with his tenth feature, and we've finally learned some specifics regarding his final theatrical offering in recent months The Movie Critic.

According to The Express, Tarantino is hoping to have Willis appear in The Movie Critic, but he has a backup plan in case this isn't possible. According to an unknown person who spoke to the publication, "Quentin hasn't reached Bruce's family yet, but if they decide he's too sick, he'll absolutely comply. If that is the case, he intends to incorporate a quick clip from one of Bruce's many previous films into the picture."

A spokeswoman for the Willis family declined to comment on the prospect of Bruce Willis participating in The Movie Critic, but the same source stated that if this occurs, it would be a fitting end to his acting career. Willis hasn't appeared in a theatrical film since Glass and Motherless Brooklyn, both of which were released in 2019. But, he has appeared in a number of direct-to-video films since then, the most recent of which, Assassin, was released on March 31.

While nothing is set in stone, this piece of news should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. It would be fitting for The Movie Critic to serve as both Willis' and Tarantino's final film, especially since it would be seen on a much larger scale than the actor's more recent cinematic fare. According to Insider, "Quentin wants to pay honor to him by giving his army of followers a brief sight of him back on the big screen, where he belongs."

It's been nearly 30 years since Tarantino and Willis' first collaboration, Pulp Fiction, which was followed in 1995 by the former appearing in the latter's Four Rooms episode, The Man from Hollywood. While the two obviously continued to work on high-profile projects individually in the decades since, Willis announced his retirement from acting in March 2022 due to aphasia, which has subsequently advanced to frontotemporal dementia.

All about Quentin Tarentino’s final movie

Quentin Tarentino recently confirmed the title as well as shared the plot of his final movie. He mentioned the plot will take place in 1977 and, contrary to what had previously been reported, it will not feature the real-life movie critic Pauline Kael.

Tarantino explained toward the end of May 2023 that The Movie Critic is inspired by a second-string critic who used to review mainstream movies for a porno rag, describing this individual's reviews as a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic. Beyond that, very little is known about Tarantino's tenth and last film, particularly how he purportedly wants to include Bruce Willis in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Willis' wife, Emma Hemming Willis, has shared some sweet social media posts about him in recent weeks, including throwbacks to when he wore a pink suit during an interview promoting Die Hard, as well as when he visited the 20th Century Studios lot in 2018 with his two young daughters to see the Die Hard archives.

