Is Quentin Tarantino’s final film titled The Movie Critic? Here’s everything we know

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly working on his last movie.

As per the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter, the renowned filmmaker of movies like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, is working on what is being billed as his final movie.

Quentin Tarantino reportedly wrote a script called The Movie Critic which he plans to take on floors this fall.

Although not much is known about the project yet, the publication reported that the film will be set in late 1970s Los Angeles and will have a female lead. Read on to know more.

Is Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Movie Critic’ based on film critic Pauline Kael?

As per the media portal, Quentin Tarantino’s The Movie Critic might be based on famous film critic Pauline Kael. Kael was one of the most prominent film critics of all time who passed away in 2001. Apart from being a movie critic, she was also an essayist and a novelist. Kael reportedly got into a lot of fights with editors and filmmakers. In the late 1970s, she worked as a consultant for Paramount at the request of the actor Warren Beatty. This time period of her working as a consultant coincides with the film’s setting. Moreover, the fact that Tarantino has immense respect for Pauline Kael also makes it possible that the movie will be based on her.

The movie reportedly has no studio as of yet. But as per reports, it could go to buyers or studios as early as this week. Sony is reportedly one of the frontrunners, which distributed the filmmaker’s 2019 Oscar-winning movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Why could The Movie Critic be Quentin Tarantino’s final movie?

Tarantino has always maintained that he has a finite number of films in him and that he wants to retire from filmmaking by the age of 60. He also said that he wants to make 10 movies by the time he retires. Given that he has already made 9 movies as of now, The Movie Critic could be his 10th and final film. Quentin Tarantino will turn 60 later this month.

In a 2012 interview with Playboy, he explained that he explained why he wants to stop after a certain point. He said that directors do not get better with age and that their worst movies usually come toward the end of their careers. Tarantino shared that he does not want a bad comedy in his filmography that makes people say that he thinks it is still 20 years ago. “When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty,” he said, via The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Tarantino has noted in interviews that even though he plans to retire from filmmaking, he might still try his hands at directing limited series and plays.

