Is R-Rated Star Wars On Cards? Find Out As Dave Filoni Spills Beans On Possibilities Of Film Being Made

The chief creative officer of Lucasfilms, Dave Filoni, has shown his interest in making an R-rated Star Wars film for the franchise. The Star Wars movies have been fan favorites since the first movie of the series was released. The George-Lucas-originated franchise released its first film in 1977, Episode IV: New Hope.

The R-rated consideration of the franchise came a month before the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, the first R-rated film from Marvel Studios.

What did Dave Filoni say about his consideration of R-rated Star Wars?

Dave Filoni appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where the chief creative director revealed that he might take the suggestion of making an R-rated Star Wars into consideration. Filoni revealed, “Sure, I mean, I don’t know. I think it’s interesting. The bottom line is that whatever we do, it has to be really well done.”

Speaking of Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds revealed in an earlier interview that he was glad to see the studios allowing the rating. Reynolds added, “It’s a huge step for them; it adds a whole color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining for forever.”

On the other hand, the creative chief of Lucusfilms stated that he is thinking of working on similar lines as Marvel for an R-rated Star Wars movie. Filoni further added that the film franchise is open to experimentation with new styles and weaving a different storyline than the usual image of Star Wars.

What did Dave Filoni say about experimenting in the Star Wars franchise?

On the podcast, Filoni spoke about the idea of experimenting with new styles in the franchise. He claimed, “I think when you look at something that is taken as different like Andor, it’s so well done, and Tony [Gilroy, Andor showrunner] and his team do such a phenomenal job that I think that there’s an audience for that.”

The chief creator added, “I think, with that audience, I also want to still be hitting the imagination of the kids out there so that they can grow up and appreciate those things.”

When it comes to making movies, Filoni confessed that he learned the art of filmmaking from George Lucas, but unlike Lucas, the chief creator believes in experimentation and generating ideas outside the box.

