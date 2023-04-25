Is Rapper Pras Michel an FBI informant for billionaire Jho Low? Everything to know about this case

Prosecutors allege that Malaysian billionaire Jho Low paid millions of dollars to rapper Pras Michel for securing access to the Trump and Obama administrations

Pras Michel (Image via Twitter/Pras Michel)
The rapper Pras Michel is accused of acting as an unregistered agent for Malaysian billionaire Jho Low and China. He is allegedly working in the U.S.A to gain political influence and connections.

Now after the three week trial featured testimony from a diverse group of people including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Leonardo DiCaprio. Here is everything to know about the Pras Michel case where he is accused of the multimillion-dollar conspiracy.

Rapper Pras Michel case

Prosecutors allege that Malaysian billionaire Jho Low paid millions of dollars to rapper Pras Michel for securing access to the Trump and Obama administrations. Fugees then used these connections to advocate for China and Jho Low’s behalf.

Prosecutors claim that Michel was paid $20 million by Low to get a picture clicked with President Barack Obama in 2012. Years later, the rapper also allegedly received about $100 millions from Low for advocating the release of Guo Wengui – Chinese dissident from the US to China along with stopping the U.S. government investigation against Low.

Charges

Pras Michel is currently faced with ten charges which include not registering as an agent of China and tampering with witnesses. If the rapper is found guilty of these charges, then he might face about a decade in prison.

Pras Michel has denied all these charges from prosecution and has pleaded not guilty. The rapper testified that he viewed the funds given by the Malaysian billionaire as ‘free money’ and he chose to spend it freely without Low’s direction. Michel also said that he simply helped in connecting. For instance, he helped Low to find counsel for the civil charges that are brought by the U.S. government along with letting government offices like the FBI know that China wanted to extradite Guo.

Prosecutors also claim that people involved with the Fugees rapper in this conspiracy have already pleaded guilty including George Higginbotham and Elliott Broidy.    

Pras Michel

What happened to Pras from Fugees?
As of 2021, due to the charges against him, Pras cannot travel internationally. In January 2022, The Fugees cancelled their planned international reunion tour, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Pras' trial is scheduled for March 27, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
What did Pras from Fugees do?
Fugees rapper Pras Michel ran global influence-peddling scheme for cash. Prosecutors kicked off the rap star's criminal trial by alleging that he took $88 million to lobby for a Malaysian businessman accused of fraud, according to Feds
Why did the Fugees stop making music?
The Fugees were dissolved after disagreements between Hill and member Wyclef Jean. Hill went on to release her debut album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' in 1998. Miseducation was almost entirely written and produced by Hill herself. The album featured a mix of neo-soul and rapping
