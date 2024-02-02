Is Reba McEntire Getting Her Own Sitcom?

Reba is set to make a return to television with a new sitcom. NBC Universal recently announced that they have ordered a still-untitled pilot for a multi-cam sitcom starring McEntire, who will also serve as an executive producer. The show will mark her comeback to the small screen, and it's anticipated to bring her multi-talented skills to the forefront once again after 20 years.

What's the new sitcom all about? Know the details here.

The new sitcom logline explains, "Reba inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the form of her previously unknown half-sister. These unexpected events add complexity to her life and the restaurant's management.”

Kevin Abbott, known for being the writer and executive producer on Last Man Standing, Cristela, and the original Reba, will serve as a head writer and EP for the upcoming new series.

From being the iconic character of the hit sitcom running over six years to everyone's favorite country star, McEntire has lived all.

From being an iconic character of the hit sitcom to a famous country star, McEntire has lived all

It's been over 20 years since the premiere of 'Reba.' The show featured McEntire as a middle-aged mom from Texas dealing with the challenges of her marriage ending, her husband's infidelity, and her daughter's teenage pregnancy. The series ran for six seasons on the WB, finally airing on the then-new network The CW. The show came to an end in February 2007.

Advertisement

The famous sitcom Reba also featured a hit theme song penned and sung by McEntire, which lives on in syndication, most recently on the Hallmark Channel. The entire series is available to stream on Hulu for all the fans.

Reba McEntire has been active in acting over the years. She starred in the short-lived sitcom "Malibu Country" as a wife and mother who faced challenges due to her country music star husband. More recently, she portrayed mermaid Trish in "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," recurred as hairstylist June Ballard on " Young Sheldon ," and appeared as ranch owner Sunny Barnes in season 3 of "Big Sky."

She also joined " The Voice " as a coach in season 24 and will reprise her role in the upcoming season.

Oh no, not only that! McEntire is living to the fullest; she is set to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th.

ALSO READ: Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024? National anthem and pre-game performers announced