Is Reese Witherspoon dating Yellowstone star Kevin Costner amid her divorce?

Recently, there have been rumors that The Legally Blonde star, Reese Witherspoon is dating Kevin Costner. In response to swirling rumors, Page Six received an exclusive confirmation from Witherspoon's representative. The representative stated that the dating rumors are entirely fabricated and untrue, setting the record straight on the alleged romance. “This story is completely fabricated and not true,” the Big Little Lies alum’s rep told PageSix.

Fans react to the dating speculation about Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner

The dating rumors initially began circulating online, triggering various reactions from fans and media outlets. Speculation about a romantic connection between Witherspoon, 47, and Costner, 68, arose as both actors had recently gone through divorces. Fans expressed their thoughts and excitement on social media, with some showing support for the potential new couple. However, the veracity of these rumors has been officially debunked by Witherspoon's representative. “Kevin Costner is dating Reese Witherspoon? What??? You go boy!!! You go girl!!!” one user wrote on X (formally Twitter), and another wrote “So there are rumors of Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon dating?! She’s 47, he’s what, 68ish?”

Recent relationship changes for both Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner

Witherspoon's personal life has been under scrutiny since her divorce announcement from Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage. The Oscar-winning actress shared a statement emphasizing the mutual respect and love between her and Toth, despite their separation. Kevin Costner, on the other hand, navigated a challenging divorce battle with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, reaching an amicable resolution in September after four months of negotiations.

Amidst the ongoing public interest in the lives of these Hollywood figures, it is important to note that the dating rumors surrounding Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner have been officially refuted by Witherspoon's representative. As they both move forward following their respective divorces, the focus remains on their individual careers rather than any budding romance.

