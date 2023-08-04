Is Reputation Taylor's Version the next re-recorded album? Here's what we know

The war between the re-release of Reputation and 1989 continues. Taylor Swift seems to be loving the idea of keeping her fans in the dark. Here's what we know about Reputation Taylor's Version.

Written by Anushka Solanki Published on Aug 04, 2023   |  11:25 AM IST  |  410
Instagram
Reputation Album cover [Instagram]

Key Highlight

  • The first song from Reputation featured in The Summer I turned Pretty
  • Fans are wondering if Taylor Swift will release Reputation ahead of the next schedule of Eras Tour

Just as Taylor Swift announced the extended dates of her Eras Tour in 2024, one more exciting piece of news has surfaced about her next album. While Taylor's re-recorded albums continue to be a topic of debate, fans surely look forward to catching up with what's next. This time around, the release of Reputation Taylor's Version is under the radar. Well, the first song from the album did surface in the sixth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. This strengthens the rumor that Taylor is already recording the songs from this album. Here's what we know.

Taylor Swift in Look What You Made Me Do (Youtube)

Reputation Taylor's Version and 1989 Taylor's Version get trademark approved

On August 3, 2023, the trademark for two of Taylor's albums, Reputation and 1989 was approved. After this, fans had been anticipating the release of the latter. However, with Delicate featuring in the sixth episode of Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, the fans agreed upon the conclusion that Reputation is currently under work. It shall be noted that the star or her team has not commented on it.

But the rumor has it that this will be her next release. Reputation is the sixth album that the songstress released over the years. Some of the most iconic songs from this album include Look What You Made Me Do, Dress, Delicate, and Don't Blame Me. 

Taylor Swift (Instagram)

Saving it for the last

Fans seem to be the most excited about 1989 Taylor's Version and Taylor Swift Taylor's Version. And just as the swifties were sure about the 1989 re-record dropping, Delicate came out. This only affirms that the Anti-hero singer is saving the best for the last. The two of her albums continue to be the most popular. And as her tour extends until 2024, she would bank on newer pieces for her shows to come in the future. 

Fans had been picking up easter eggs from Taylor's costumes and song selection from her performances. While the vault of the next re-recorded album is yet to be revealed, End Game, Delicate, Look What You Made Me Do, and Dress have some strong bets. Either way, there is a surety that she is currently recording the songs from Reputation. It is only a matter of time before the final release date comes out as the tour continues. 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift gives USD 55 million bonus to Eras Tour staff days after rewarding struck drivers

Advertisement

FAQs

What is Taylor Swift's longest album?
The second of Taylor's re-recordings was Red (Taylor's version) which was released on 12 November 2021. It is easily Taylor's longest album with 30 songs included and running over two hours.
What is Taylor Swift's most successful album?
Swift's 2014 album '1989′ stands out as the best-selling album ever released by the artist. In total, the album has sold over 14,332,116 copies worldwide.
Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?
At just 33 years old, the talented artist has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth of $740 million, according to Forbes, with projections suggesting she may reach billionaire status in her thirties. Swift's financial success is not solely attributed to her chart-topping hits and numerous Grammy wins.
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a y... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!