Is Reputation Taylor's Version the next re-recorded album? Here's what we know

Just as Taylor Swift announced the extended dates of her Eras Tour in 2024, one more exciting piece of news has surfaced about her next album. While Taylor's re-recorded albums continue to be a topic of debate, fans surely look forward to catching up with what's next. This time around, the release of Reputation Taylor's Version is under the radar. Well, the first song from the album did surface in the sixth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. This strengthens the rumor that Taylor is already recording the songs from this album. Here's what we know.

Reputation Taylor's Version and 1989 Taylor's Version get trademark approved

On August 3, 2023, the trademark for two of Taylor's albums, Reputation and 1989 was approved. After this, fans had been anticipating the release of the latter. However, with Delicate featuring in the sixth episode of Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, the fans agreed upon the conclusion that Reputation is currently under work. It shall be noted that the star or her team has not commented on it.

But the rumor has it that this will be her next release. Reputation is the sixth album that the songstress released over the years. Some of the most iconic songs from this album include Look What You Made Me Do, Dress, Delicate, and Don't Blame Me.

Saving it for the last

Fans seem to be the most excited about 1989 Taylor's Version and Taylor Swift Taylor's Version. And just as the swifties were sure about the 1989 re-record dropping, Delicate came out. This only affirms that the Anti-hero singer is saving the best for the last. The two of her albums continue to be the most popular. And as her tour extends until 2024, she would bank on newer pieces for her shows to come in the future.

Fans had been picking up easter eggs from Taylor's costumes and song selection from her performances. While the vault of the next re-recorded album is yet to be revealed, End Game, Delicate, Look What You Made Me Do, and Dress have some strong bets. Either way, there is a surety that she is currently recording the songs from Reputation. It is only a matter of time before the final release date comes out as the tour continues.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift gives USD 55 million bonus to Eras Tour staff days after rewarding struck drivers