Is Richard Madden ready to star in a Bollywood movie? Hear it from Citadel actor

Ever since the Citadel trailer was released, it has been the talk of the town. A blockbuster series based on an American science fiction action thriller that will air on Amazon Prime Video is produced by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. There is no better pair than Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play the roles of Citadel agents, which are based on the characters - Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh.

Citadel, which has a combination of regional and language variations, is set to premiere on April 28, 2023. As the lead actors are busy promoting their new series in force and with a craze of fans in India, a press conference was held in Mumbai with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has left an impact in both Bollywood and Hollywood, accompanied by Games of Thrones star Richard Madden.

There were a series of questions placed in front of the lead, out of which the star question and reply was whether Richard would want to make his debut in the Bollywood industry, to which his reply was promising and exciting.

Here is what Richard Madden replied

"If you're offered a role in India, would you accept it, and what kind?" to which Richard replied, "Absolutely. I would like to do something comedic". Hearing his response, Priyanka Chopra took over, saying, 'I'm already thinking about it’.

About Richard Madden and his past roles:

The Rob Stark of Game of Thrones definitely got Richard Madden in the limelight with his dashing look and glazing blue eyes, followed by his main lead serious character in a vintage piece: Cosimo de' Medici, an Italian financier, appeared in the first season of the historical drama Medici (2016) and in many other Shakespearean dramas.

Given his past role placement, it's hard to say that the actor ever got a platform to serve his comic line. Nonetheless, it will be a treat to watch Richard take over the screen, as a versatile actor like him will serve the best version of himself, and Indian fans will be all out to see him on the silver screen.

