Is Richard Simmons Dying? Spokesperson Reveals He’s ‘Healthy And Happy’ After Cryptic Post

Richard Simmons is a renowned fitness guru who has captivated millions with his energetic and flamboyant persona. Despite his retreat from the public eye in recent years, his impact still endures. On Monday, a surprising statement surfaced on his verified Facebook page, causing widespread concern. However, it wasn't a farewell; rather, Simmons emphasized life's fleeting nature. Indeed, Richard Simmons is healthy and happy, a testament to his enduring spirit and commitment to well-being.

Is Richard Simmons dying?

The announcement on Richard Simmons' official Facebook page sent shockwaves through his fanbase on Monday. In the heartfelt message, Simmons addressed concerns about his health, stating, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am... dying." Yet, his words took a philosophical turn as he reminded readers of life's impermanence. He continued, “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.” The post sparked widespread speculation about his well-being.

In response to mounting concerns, Simmons' spokesperson, Tom Estey, clarified the situation to The Hollywood Reporter. Estey emphatically stated, "I can confirm with 100 percent certainty that Richard is not dying. He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”

Simmons himself later shared an apology to his fans for the confusion after his cryptic Facebook post. He said, “Orry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard.”

In his cryptic post, Simmons encouraged everyone to “enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky. Count your blessings and enjoy.” He further offered his advice on ways to be healthy and nutritious. Simmons added, “Start with a healthy breakfast. Do you like oatmeal? Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin? Then there is lunch. How about a nice salad? Don’t eat your dinner too late. Combine your protein with some starch and a few vegetables. And sure, once in a while, have dessert. One healthy day of eating will lead to the next... and the next.”

Ever committed to fitness, Simmons also emphasized the importance of being active and incorporating regular stretching into one's routine. He said, “Every day that you are alive, you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting, you have to move your body every day.” He reminded his fans that he has “a lot of workout videos on YouTube,” which can be used.

He concluded his post with a heartfelt message to keep loved ones close and be open about feelings, adding, “There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way.” Additionally, he recommended Tim McGraw’s Live Like You Were Dying as a “terrific song” to listen to. He wrote, “Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love, Richard.”

Richard Simmons talks about his biopic

Despite his withdrawal from public life in 2014, Richard Simmons made a rare public statement earlier this year regarding an unexpected development: a biopic about him, reportedly starring Pauly Shore. Taking to his Facebook page, Simmons addressed the news head-on, asserting, “Hi everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.” His clear disapproval of the project signaled his desire to distance himself from it, reaffirming his commitment to maintaining control over his public image and narrative.

In response to Simmons' expressed concerns about the biopic, the filmmakers from The Wolper Organization issued a respectful statement, acknowledging his desire for privacy while reaffirming their intentions to create a film that honors his legacy. "While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire for privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him, and tells a dramatic story," they stated. The filmmakers emphasized Simmons' remarkable impact on countless lives and stressed their commitment to recognizing his contributions while being mindful of his privacy.

