Is Rihanna looking to tie the knot with ASAP Rocky before releasing a new album? Find out

Fans might be disappointed with this new turn as they have been very eagerly waiting for RiRi’s comeback. Here are more details about this new development.

Recently Rihanna hinted that she wants to release her next album before the year’s end which would be her comeback to creating music after more than five years. But as per The Daily Mail, Rihanna's much anticipated ninth album could be delayed so that the superstar can possibly get married to A$AP Rocky. Rihanna does have a few unused songs in her portfolio but she does not want to use those as the singer thinks that as you get older your preference and taste changes.

Is Rihanna getting married to A$AP Rocky?

According to the Daily Mail source, Rihanna's main priorities are right now getting married to A$AP Rocky and giving birth to the baby. Her 2023 SuperBowl performance definitely fueled her excitement to create the album soon but her home life remains the singer’s first priority that she does not want to disrupt. Even A$AP Rocky fully supports her decision.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna want to tie the knot as soon as possible but they want to be very careful about the way to go with their baby on the way. They might elope and get married secretly which will be followed by a grand celebration in Barbados, Rihanna’s native home.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their relationship public in 2020 and their D.M.B music video more or less gives a glimpse of the wedding that they want. Rihanna looked as gorgeous as ever in the red gown during the wedding festivities in the video.

Reportedly, Rihanna is currently busy preparing for her Oscars performance in a couple of weeks.

Rihanna gave birth to a boy a few months back with A$AP Rocky however she has not yet released his name to the public. During a Vogue interview, the singer said that this year she just wants to have fun and release videos as well as create videos.