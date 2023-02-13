Rihanna is Pregnant; Rep confirms after her Super Bowl performance

Rihanna took the music industry by storm with her halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. The singer’s comeback to the stage definitely reminded people of what they have been missing in the last few years. Prior to her performance, there was even speculation that she might be making a big announcement at the Super Bowl. There were certain signs during Rihanna’s performance which have sparked pregnancy rumors of the singer.

Is Rihanna Pregnant?

During her halftime Super Bowl performance, one thing that people immediately noticed was that Rihanna might be pregnant again. According to TMZ, the singer was even seen rubbing her belly and even leaving the zipper of her outfit open which might be for revealing her baby. Rihanna’s fans are confused as to whether the singer is having another child.

A representative for Rihanna confirmed the news of her pregnancy to PEOPLE on Sunday night.

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance

Rihanna was seen hitting the 2023 Super Bowl stage when the second quarter of the game came to a close. She made a great entrance and included several classics into her show including Diamonds, Rude Boy, and Work.

This could be considered as Rihanna’s comeback as this was her first live performance since 2018 and she has not released an album in about seven years. Fans were ecstatic to see Rihanna in her musical element.