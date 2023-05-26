Is Rihanna’s magnificent diamond toe ring worth a whopping $1 million? Find out

Rihanna surely knows how to shine bright like a diamond.

Recently, the 35-year-old pop titan took to her TikTok space and treated users to a glimpse of her enormous diamond toe ring. In the video, the Umbrella singer could be seen donning a pair of shiny strappy heels, with crystal accents on the ankle. On the third toe of her left foot, RiRi wore a stunning diamond ring that could reportedly be worth a whopping $1 million! She captioned the video, “quiet luxury”.

Rihanna’s diamond toe ring could be worth $1 million

According to a report by Page Six, Rihanna sported a pear-cut diamond toe ring that was by XIV Karats. Jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewellers reportedly informed the media outlet that the magnificent rock could be worth an estimated $1 million.

Stone revealed that the ring featured a 9-carat pear-cut diamond. He also shared that the ‘non-traditional cut’ had its own interesting symbolism.

The jewelry expert stated that pear-cut stones are “believed to symbolize the empowerment and independence of the wearer,” before adding that the “cut is the perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.”

The singer-superstar donned this valuable gem on a night-out ahead of the 2023 MET Gala, when she opted for a feathered black and white outfit.

Rihanna’s Instagram post

Rihanna’s jeweled-look for Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscars 2023 after-party

Rihanna loves her jewels. In March, for Beyonce and Jay Z’s 2023 Oscars after-party, the pop star decided to don sparkling diamonds from Bayco that were reportedly worth about $2.6 million. Rihanna adorned a custom-made belly chain on her baby bump which is valued at about $1.8 million. This belly chain was set with about 139 carats of round, rose-cut, and oval diamonds that were set in platinum.

Rihanna paired the belly chain with a three-row diamond necklace with more than 95 carats of rose cut gems with the matching earrings in the floral-inspired design set in about ten carats of diamonds. She also donned a ring with antique cushion cuts.

