Is Robert Pattinson engaged with beau Suki Waterhouse? Exploring the rumors as the pregnant girlfriend shows off a stunning diamond ring

Robert Pattinson is arguably Hollywood's one of the most desired men on the planet. While the Twilight Hearthrob has always been in the headlines for his romantic affair, he is currently prepping up to become a new parent with his beau Suzi Waterhouse. In November 2023, it was revealed that model and singer, 31, is pregnant as she took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by sharing the major news.

She was seen dressed in a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights as she proceeded to flap open her coat to reveal a baby bump, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Did Robert Pattinson get engaged with Suki Waterhouse?

As they are expecting their first child together, the couple has sparked engagement rumors. Since nothing has officially been confirmed, the photos on X (formerly known as Twitter) seemingly reveal that the couple has taken their romance to a new level. Suki Waterhouse was seen flaunting an elegant diamond ring while walking around the streets of London with Robert Pattinson . The dazzling ring has sparked speculation as fans eagerly anticipate wedding news for the notoriously private couple.

Having been dating for years, it seems like the couple has taken their romance to a new level, as the netizens are speculating that the showbiz industry couple has gotten hitched. Suki Waterhouse sported the ring on her left hand which she used to hold her pricey Dior scarf that was worn over a bump-baring crop top. They appeared in high spirits as they swung by a bookshop before warming up with a takeaway coffee after they returned from their babymoon.

How long Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been dating?

The world knows about Robert Pattinson's big screen career and Suki Waterhouse's supermodel status, but very much has been revealed about their romance. As they are a low-key couple in Hollywood, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were first linked on July 30, 2018 photos of the pair kissing in the streets of London were on the internet. Later, they were seen on various occasion as they tried to stay away from the limelight.

