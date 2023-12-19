Is Robert Pattinson engaged with beau Suki Waterhouse? Exploring the rumors as the pregnant girlfriend shows off a stunning diamond ring

After Suki Waterhouse announced that she is pregnant with Robert Pattinson, new reports seemingly tease that the couple have gotten engaged.

By Vivek Kumar Soni
Published on Dec 19, 2023   |  10:43 PM IST  |  1.4K
YouTube
Robert Pattinson ( YouTube )

Robert Pattinson is arguably Hollywood's one of the most desired men on the planet. While the Twilight Hearthrob has always been in the headlines for his romantic affair, he is currently prepping up to become a new parent with his beau Suzi Waterhouse. In November 2023, it was revealed that model and singer, 31, is pregnant as she took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by sharing the major news. 

Related Story

entertainment

Why Robert Pattinson's Batman is not a part of the DCU? James Gunn gives an update on Matt Reeves' Batverse

She was seen dressed in a glittery pink minidress, a feathery coat, fringe-trimmed boots and glittery tights as she proceeded to flap open her coat to reveal a baby bump, as the crowd erupted in cheers. 

Did Robert Pattinson get engaged with Suki Waterhouse?

As they are expecting their first child together, the couple has sparked engagement rumors. Since nothing has officially been confirmed, the photos on X (formerly known as Twitter) seemingly reveal that the couple has taken their romance to a new level. Suki Waterhouse was seen flaunting an elegant diamond ring while walking around the streets of London with Robert Pattinson. The dazzling ring has sparked speculation as fans eagerly anticipate wedding news for the notoriously private couple. 

Having been dating for years, it seems like the couple has taken their romance to a new level, as the netizens are speculating that the showbiz industry couple has gotten hitched. Suki Waterhouse sported the ring on her left hand which she used to hold her pricey Dior scarf that was worn over a bump-baring crop top. They appeared in high spirits as they swung by a bookshop before warming up with a takeaway coffee after they returned from their babymoon. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Suki Waterhouse? Everything to know about Taylor Swift's close friend

How long Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been dating?

The world knows about Robert Pattinson's big screen career and Suki Waterhouse's supermodel status, but very much has been revealed about their romance. As they are a low-key couple in Hollywood, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were first linked on July 30, 2018 photos of the pair kissing in the streets of London were on the internet. Later, they were seen on various occasion as they tried to stay away from the limelight. 

ALSO READ: How long have Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse been dating? Exploring relationship timeline amid pregnancy announcement

Advertisement
About The Author
Vivek Kumar Soni
Vivek Kumar Soni
Content Writer
Twitter

Vivek Kumar is a seasoned entertainment writer boasting a commendable 3-year track record, who seamlessly blends his passion for

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
2

entertainment

KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
5

Latest Articles