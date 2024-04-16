Is Robyn Dixon Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac? The Reality Star Confirms

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) fans received unexpected news regarding the departure of one of the show's original cast members, Robyn Dixon. Dixon announced on her podcast, Reasonably Shady, that she will not be returning for Season 9 of the popular Bravo series. Dixon went ahead and revealed the reasons for not continuing with the show as she reflected back on her time over the period of 8 seasons.

Robyn Dixon revealed that she was fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac

In a candid statement on her podcast, Reasonably Shady, Robyn Dixon confirmed that her time on RHOP has come to an end. She revealed that the network did not extend an invitation for her to return for the upcoming season, effectively ending her tenure on the show. Dixon expressed her acceptance of the situation, acknowledging that she was essentially fired from the series.

She shared, “Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dixon's departure marks the end of an era for RHOP, as she was one of the original cast members when the show premiered in 2016. Over the years, Dixon has become a familiar face to viewers, navigating through various ups and downs alongside her fellow Housewives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Filled With Gratitude': Candiace Dillard Bassett Exits Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

Robyn Dixon reflected on her journey in RHOP

Despite the disappointment of not being invited back for Season 9, Robyn Dixon shared that she is at peace with the network's decision. She emphasized that nothing lasts forever and expressed gratitude for the opportunities she had during her time on RHOP. “I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she stated.

Dixon reflected on her journey with fondness, acknowledging the highs and lows she experienced throughout her eight seasons on the show. She added, “Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1. I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me and showed love to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you, the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself."

Moreover, Dixon revealed that she had been contemplating her departure for some time, citing a desire to pursue other ventures. She expressed, “I wanted to speak my own business, my own life, my own news, my own life, my own news, and I wanted to share it out of my own mouth when the time was appropriate. And I felt like the appropriate time would be once season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was finished airing, which it is. now finished airing; the last reunion episode just went off last night.”

In her farewell message, Dixon thanked her longtime friend and RHOP co-star, Gizelle Bryant, for her unwavering support and companionship, and shared her optimistic perspective about her future opportunities. "As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," Dixon concluded.

Advertisement

As Robyn Dixon bids farewell to The Real Housewives of Potomac, fans are left reflecting on her contributions to the show over the past eight seasons. While her departure marks the end of a significant chapter, RHOP enthusiasts can still look forward to streaming past episodes and reliving memorable moments on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Did Fallout TV Show Create The Wasteland Using CGI? Maximus Actor Aaron Moten Reveals