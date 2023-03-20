Is Rolling Loud New York 2023 festival canceled? DEETS inside

Rolling Loud is the biggest hip-hop music festival that takes place in the United States. This year, the festival is not coming to New York as it has been canceled by the event’s organizers due to unavoidable logistics issues. The announcement has been made by the festival organizers through an Instagram post shared on Friday, March 17. The statement reads that the festival's cancellation for this year does not completely indicate that it is over. The NYC edition will be back in New York when the times will be appropriate. Besides, the biggest festival of the year is scheduled to take place in Miami from July 21 to July 23.

Also, the top moments from the New York festival were highlighted by the Rolling Loud organizers in their post, including hometown favorites such as 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, and more. The Miami-based festival's New York edition began in 2019, but postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic. The festival returned in 2021 and 2022.

All about Rolling Loud festival

The first Rolling Loud festival took place in Miami in 2015. This international hip-hop event that was co-founded by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler. The duo met in high school and became good friends. The event soon spread from its base in Miami to several other locations, beginning with the Bay Area edition in 2017 and continuing with the Australian and NYC versions in 2019. In 2022, the festival expanded again to include several other countries, starting with Canada and followed by Romania, Germany, Portugal as well as Thailand, which is the first Asian edition of the festival.

