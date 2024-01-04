Is Rose Blanchard planning to meet Kim Kardashian for prison reform talks? Deets inside

Gypsy Blanchard, the subject of true crime fascination, grabbed headlines for her involvement in her mother's murder. Incidentally, Kim Kardashian, a prominent reality TV star, was so captivated by Gypsy's story that she advocated for her release. The connection between them lies in Kardashian's involvement in true crime cases, and her keen interest in criminal justice reform. In 2019, Kardashian expressed interest in producing a documentary on Gypsy's case, shedding light on the complexities of Gypsy's troubled past and the legal system's role. This unlikely connection has sparked a meeting request from Blanchard as she wants to meet the star to discuss prison reform.

Why does Gypsy Rose Blanchard want to meet Kim Kardashian?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has expressed her desire to meet Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform. Although the meeting has not yet materialized, sources close to TMZ revealed that Gypsy suggests that she views Kim as an ideal collaborator due to Kim's firsthand experience with the justice system and her ongoing efforts in advocating for prison reform.

Reportedly, Gypsy is receptive to the idea of working with Kim. It will be a great opportunity for her to seek guidance on navigating her expanding platform on social media. Gypsy aims to utilize her voice to bring in substantial change and hopes to strengthen her advocacy work with Kim's valuable insights.

In a gesture of appreciation back in November, Gypsy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) while still incarcerated to thank Kim for recommending an HBO documentary based on her case. During that exchange, Gypsy proposed, “maybe we should unite forces together to make real change with the justice system.”

Since Gypsy's release, there has been no direct communication between her and Kim, as per TMZ. Despite the absence of recent communication, sources indicate that both parties are open to the possibility of coming together in future to collaborate on their shared goals in prison reform.

While some critics accused Gypsy of seeking attention when she mentioned Kim on social media, insiders emphasize that Gypsy is genuinely committed to leveraging her platform for prison reform. They suggest that this cause will be a focal point for Gypsy as she embarks on her new life after serving her prison sentence. Presently, Gypsy follows Kim on social media, but there has been no reciprocation of the following from Kim. The sources clarified that, although there has been no recent contact, the door remains open for a potential collaboration between Gypsy and Kim down the line.

Kim Kardashian’s documentary on Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kim Kardashian played a pivotal role in initiating this potential collaboration. A few years ago, she took the initiative to spotlight Gypsy's 2017 HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, by including it on a list of true crime documentaries recommended to her followers. Kim's engagement with Gypsy's story through this documentary laid the foundation for the current dialogue around potential joint efforts.

Notably, Gypsy has already experienced some plans falling through, such as her intention to attend a football game to see Taylor Swift. In light of these past instances, there is anticipation and curiosity about whether Gypsy will be able to materialize her desire to connect with Kim and collaborate on matters related to prison reform.

