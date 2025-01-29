Is Roseanne Barr Planning A Television Comeback? Find Out

After the controversy that Roseanne Barr found herself in, back in 2018, which resulted in her reportedly getting fired from her ABC show, she is now seemingly finding her way back to television as the actress revealed her new show that she penned with Roseanne's producer Allan Stephan, per Variety.

While conversing with the aforementioned publication, Barr revealed that her project will consist of four to six episodes. She said that the show is a “cross between The Roseanne and The Sopranos.”

The new show’s premise, according to the report, will be based on a farmer from Alabama, who is “saving the United States from drug gangs and China,” but he, on the other hand, also grows and sells drugs like psychedelic mushrooms and cannabis.

She added that it was “silly and out there.” While talking about the same, Barr shared that the series will consist of offending concepts and will also have a lot of profanity in it.

The veteran star revealed living with her daughter and her husband, along with their six children, on a farm. She mentioned them having sheep running in their home. She added that it was based on her life as a farmer based in Hawaii.

Barr further mentioned, “They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime, and alcoholism. It’s kind of like the Coen brothers thing.” During the chat, she also revealed that the new venture will also consist of a family that will be similar to Roseanne’s Conners.

Advertisement

The veteran star was reportedly asked if she would return to ABC if they showed their interest in developing this project, to which she said, “F**k no.” Barr isn't sure if it will be picked by another network; the actress said, “I don't give a f**k either way," per the report.

The actress said that she would like to get paid well to bring another “s*** f***ing network back from the doom,” as she claims to have done twice for ABC. Barr mentioned not seeing how “they would keep their nose out of my business. We’ll see.”

Barr added that if not, she would go somewhere else and put it on her own website.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Can’t Help But Blush at Taylor Swift Reference on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?