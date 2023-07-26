Is Royal family not ready for another kid 'writing a book' after Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare?

The feud between Prince Harry and Prince William has been one of the most debated and talked about equations of the royal family. Especially after Harry's explosive memoir Spare made several allegations, things only went downhill between the two brothers. William and Kate Middleton want to ensure that Prince George's relationships with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are healthy, loving, and as understanding as possible.

The Prince and Princess of Wales do not want "another edition of Spare" because the familial bonds between their children went awry like William's did with Harry. A royal expert claims the royal family does not want another kid to grow up and write a tell-all book like Harry did with his controversial memoir. Here's what the report claims about the changing equations.

Royal family does not want kids to write another book like Prince Harry's memoir Spare

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told US Weekly, "They have to think about George's feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure. He has these two siblings who can help him, who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden." For the unversed, George is second in line to the British throne as he is the firstborn child of William and Kate. Prince Harry revealed in his book that he felt like a spare compared to his brother.

"I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion, and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced after," he wrote in the memoir. He also mentioned, "Out of those three children [William and Kate's three kids], at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts me, that worries me."

Andersen added, "By the same token, they don't wanna feel sidelined. They don't wanna feel invisible in his shadow. The royal family does not want another kid writing a book... another edition of Spare. Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother." He pointed out that the dynamic between George and his siblings is a lot healthier compared to what it is in a royal family, and William and Kate have repeatedly ensured that.

What is the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William?

The cold war between Prince Harry and the royal family started when he stepped back from his royal duties with his wife, actress Meghan Markle in 2020. Their Netflix documentary, their interviews, and Harry's memoir dug the wedge a little deeper every time. Talking about the equation between the brothers, Andresen said, "I don't see anybody holding out the olive branch on either side. It's almost as if they've just settled into this situation."

The journalist pointed out that George has loving parents while the pressure on William and Harry made their relationship a lot more different and tense. "The fact that Diana was so unhappy and Charles [was] in love with somebody else [was tough]," he said. Losing their mother Diana was also a massive emotional blow for William and Harry who were both very close to her. Experts claim there is not coming back for the brothers and their relationship.

