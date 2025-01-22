Is Ryan Gosling Joining Shawn Levy’s Untitled Star Wars Movie? Find Out

Ryan Gosling may be leaving Barbie Land for a galaxy far, far away. According to recent reports, Gosling is in talks to star in an untitled Star Wars movie from Shawn Levy, who's known for helming the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Levy, 56, has been working on the project for two years and brought writer Jonathan Tropper on board last year in mid-2024 as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The next announced Star Wars film will be The Mandalorian and Grogu, which, after wrapping its principal photography last December, hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Although the Star Wars franchise seems to be pumping out projects galore, the saga hasn't hit the big screens since Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Gosling has previously starred in sci-fi films such as Blade Runner 2049 alongside Harrison Ford, who famously portrayed Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise.

The Barbie actor's most recent role was in The Fall Guy. Next, Gosling stars in the movie Project Hail Mary with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller set to direct it. The film is slated to come out in March 2026.

Last year in May, Gosling revealed he had been staying away from darker characters in films, a decision heavily influenced by his two daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8.

He told WSJ. Magazine, "I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place. This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva [Mendes] and we make them with our family in mind first."

Ryan Gosling joining the unknown Star Wars project increases the anticipation though all the details about the plot, title, and remaining cast are kept under wraps.

