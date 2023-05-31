Is Ryan Gosling 'too old' to play Ken in Barbie? Actor gives a befitting reply after major criticism

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is set to essay the role of Ken in the movie Barbie. Recently, the actor opened up about the initial criticism he faced for playing the role of Ken in Barbie. Several fans expressed their disappointment that the 42-year-old actor is ‘too old’ to play Ken. In a new interview, Ryan has labeled the reaction as nothing less than hypocritical as no one was interested in Ken.

Ryan Gosling gives befitting reply after major criticism

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Ryan was asked about the reaction to him being too old to play Ken in Barbie. The actor said, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with... It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing.”

“But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f--ked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told,” added Gosling.

However, the actor said that he feels a kinship with the character of Ken. He explained, “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him’.”

Margot Robbie defends Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie

Last week in a new interview, Hollywood actress Margot Robbie said that Ken is "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen." Margot plays the role of Barbie in the upcoming movie.

Speaking of the Barbie trailer, it gives the audience a glimpse of how Ryan Gosling’s Ken follows Barbie on Earth where he also gets arrested with her. The movie Barbie stars Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef as the other Barbies. On the other hand, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell will play the human characters. The movie will open in theaters on July 21st, 2023.

