Is Ryan Gosling too old to play Ken in Barbie? Priyanka Chopra has a HOT reply

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer ‘Barbie’ is one of the most awaited films of this year which is all set to release on July 21 by Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ is the first live-action film inspired by the iconic blonde-hair dolls. Recently in an interview, global star Priyanka Chopra shared her excitement about the much-anticipated film and also talked about Ryan.

Priyanka Chopra says Ryan Gosling will remain “eternally hot”

When asked about her views about ‘Barbie’, Priyanka was quoted saying, “I am excited about seeing Barbie. I used to collect barbies as a kid and it has a bunch of my favourite artists." She further added, "I am excited to see the take Greta has in this world of Barbie.”

For the unversed, Ryan was earlier making headlines as netizens claimed that the actor is too old to portray Ken in the film. However, talking about this, Priyanka completely disagreed and said, “Ryan Gosling will eternally be one of those guys who are hot!”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra had two recent releases, one being a television series and the other being a film. Citadel, her spy action thriller television series, stars actor Richard Madden opposite her. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the Amazon Prime series features her as a spy named Nadia Sinh and is the #1 series in 200 countries. On the other hand, her romantic comedy film titled Love Again co-stars actor Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion. Furthermore, the actress has Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zara’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

