Is Ryan Gosling venturing into music? Exploring Deadpool actor's underrated music career amid new project with Mark Ronson

Ryan Gosling is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. His incredible on-screen charisma as well as his charming behavior off-screen has often endeared him to fans and they love seeing him in multiple projects.

With Barbie, fans also got to experience the musical side of Gosling again after his previous stint in La La Land , which earned the Hollywood star an Oscar. But these are not the only instances of Ryan Gosling showcasing his incredible musical talent, in fact his affinity to music has been one of the key factors behind his early rise to stardom.

Ryan Gosling’s musical connection

Ryan Gosling started his career as a cast member of Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club where he was accompanied by other future stars like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears . Ryan was a rare talent at that time matching up to Justin and Britney showcasing both his musical and acting talent and it left a lasting impression on the audience.

However, after the show, he decided to prioritize his acting career more and didn’t venture out much into the musical side of things. He went on to bag meaty roles one after another and the opportunities convinced him to stick with acting for a while. He even got nominated for an Oscar with Half Nelson.

In 2009, the musician inside Ryan Gosling decided to collaborate with Zach Shields and form a rock duo Dead Man’s Bones. They released a Halloween album with the same name and it became a cult hit. Ironically, many fans didn’t even recognize Ryan’s voice in the songs.

Advertisement

In 2010, Ryan sang a sad ballad in his movie Blue Valentine and then had a whole musical performance in La La Land. As he sang and played all his songs on-screen fans were left in awe.

ALSO READ: 'I live with angels': When Ryan Gosling couldn't stop gushing about life with Eva Mendes and his daughters

Is Ryan Gosling looking to make more music soon?

Even though Ryan Gosling has predominantly been an actor and hasn’t yet focused on his musical career, there is a strong chance that he may resume his musical career soon.

Recently, Ryan was nominated for a Grammy award for his song I’m Just Ken in Barbie, which garnered a lot of popularity and even had a spoof made on SNL by Pete Davidson . Recently, the Deadpool star was seen leaving a recording studio with the music producer Mark Ronson, which may be a hint at some possible musical collaboration between the two in the coming years.

Notably, Ryan has also been reducing his film roles in recent years with taking a four year break after his 2018 film First Man and even leaving long gestating projects like the Universal Studios’ Wolf Man which was a story that he had initially developed as well. Maybe it’s all a sign of him taking a backseat from his film career and broadening his horizons with a musical career.

ALSO READ: 'I’ve always been aware of it': When Ryan Gosling expressed his thoughts and said ‘women are better than men'