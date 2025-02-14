Is Sabrina Carpenter’s New Rendition of Please Please Please With Dolly Parton About Ex-BF Barry Keoghan?

It appears that Sabrina Carpenter never fails to blow the minds of her audience. The songstress released a rendition of Please Please Please featuring the legendary artist Dolly Parton on February 14, 2025.

The already hit song’s rendition was enhanced by Parton's vocals, adding a country element to the track. However, apart from that, it seems the song contained an alleged nod to Carpenter’s ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

For the unversed, the Saltburn star and Carpenter made major headlines when they starred together in the original Please Please Please music video. The song quickly went viral among netizens.

In the latest music video, the singer and the veteran country artist are seen in a car as they sing the song’s lyrics. At one point, the Tyrant singer hands a shovel to the Espresso songstress, who is standing at the back of the truck.

The duo is then followed by the authorities. Later, the camera pans to reveal an individual tied up at the back of the vehicle, with their face covered. The surprising part is that the individual is wearing the same clothes that Keoghan donned in the previously released music video.

Carpenter eventually pulls over, and in the scene, the person in the back can be heard screaming. Meanwhile, both songstresses are seen having a good time as they chat with each other.

According to People magazine, Carpenter and the Banshees Of Inisherin actor were dating one another on and off for around a year and they ultimately came to a decision to take a break. An insider revealed to the outlet, “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.”