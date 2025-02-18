Is Sadie Sink Dating Anyone? Learn About Stranger Things Actress' Love Life Including Patrick Alwyn Rumors

Sadie Sink has now become a big name in the Hollywood film industry. Since she first stepped into the spotlight as Max in the Netflix science fiction thriller Stranger Things, everyone has been talking about her and eager to learn more.

If you’re one of those people curious about Sadie Sink’s love life, we have some important information for you.

Sadie Sink is very private about her personal life. She has never spoken openly about her relationships in public, and finding any information on the subject is even more challenging since she doesn’t have a social media account.

In 2022, the actress addressed this while speaking to Glamour magazine.

“I don’t have the Instagram app or any social media apps on my phone. I’ll download it sometimes to check in, but I don’t really like to associate with any of the negative things on social media,” the Dear Zoe actress stated.

Sink went on to share that it took her some time to realize that social media was not healthy for her, which is why she has chosen to stay away from it.

"There are a lot of issues that come with being a young woman in today’s society, but I like to focus on what’s real,” the Fear Street Part One: 1994 actress added.

Further opening up, she shared that she prefers to focus on her friends rather than scrolling through people’s profiles and looking at what they have posted online.

At one point, she sparked dating rumors with Patrick Alwyn. The speculation began in September 2021 after the two were spotted walking together in New York City.

However, neither of them has addressed these rumors, making it uncertain whether Sadie Sink is currently dating anyone.