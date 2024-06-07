Is Sam Asghari Banned From Talking About Britney Spears On The Traitors? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Sam Asghari, better known as Britney Spears' most recent ex-husband, is beginning a new chapter as a contestant on Peacock's popular competition show, The Traitors. He'll compete against other well-known personalities such as Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, Survivor star Rob 'Boston Rob' Mariano, and WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia. However, there is one major condition attached to his participation: he cannot discuss Britney Spears at all, as per TMZ.

Britney Spears' mention is off-limits for Sam Asghari

According to TMZ, Sam Asghari is subject to a strict gag order regarding Britney Spears. He is not allowed to say anything negative or positive about her on the show. This directive is consistent with Spears' apparent desire to avoid any discussions involving her. The source stated, "Britney doesn't want a peep out of Sam about her, period."

This restriction may appear stringent, but it reflects a mutual understanding, as Asghari did not publicly criticize Spears during their highly publicized divorce, which was finalized last month. In fact, Asghari has consistently spoken positively about Spears, even expressing support when asked about her memoir, The Woman in Me, last fall.

Life after Britney: Sam's solo journey

With Britney Spears off the table, Sam Asghari will have to rely on his own charm and abilities to get through the competition. His recent social media activity indicates that he is eager to move forward with his life. Asghari recently posted a shirtless hiking photo on Instagram, indicating his desire to make a name for himself independently.

A star-studded competition

The third season of The Traitors promises to be the most treacherous yet, with a diverse cast from various reality television backgrounds. In addition to Asghari, the roster includes:

Bob the Drag Queen, Madonna's support act

Gabby Windey and Wells Adams from The Bachelorette

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes from Big Brother

Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, Rob Mariano, and Tony Vlachos from Survivor

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Chanel Ayan from Real Housewives of Dubai

Dolores Catania from Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York City

Robyn Dixon from Real Housewives of Potomac

Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s brother, and Down to Earth co-star

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a British aristocrat

As usual, the competition will take place in a Scottish castle, where contestants must identify the Traitors among them. The stakes are high, with a $250,000 prize going to the remaining Faithfuls who successfully eliminate all traitors. If the traitors manage to remain hidden, they will claim the prize.

