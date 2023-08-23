Is Sam Asghari divorcing Britney Spears over her wanting 'freedom' post-conservatorship? New reports surfaces

Britney Spears has been attracting a lot of eyeballs amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. One after the other, reports from her broken marriage have been coming out. Some suggest that the divorce is only happening so that Sam could crunch out enough money out of the prenup. Other reports suggest that it is Britney who asks for the divorce. Well, what is interesting is the new report that points the finger at the singer for initiating her split up. Here is everything to know about the new development in the story.

Britney's new demand for 'freedom'

Britney's experiences with conservatorship has been in the public eye for the longest time now. However, it was not evident that she will be caught up in a broken marriage after this. According to Entertainment Tonight, “Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him.” They continued, “Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

One source revealed that Spears began to feel a sense of liberation after the conservatorship ended. However, certain dynamics within her relationship with Asghari underwent a transformation. Previously, Asghari was reportedly present and controlling in various aspects of Spears' life. This newfound sense of independence clashed with Asghari's approach, leading to growing tension between them.

Britney's familial problems

An additional insider has revealed that concerns held by Asghari regarding Britney Spears' ongoing conflicts with her father, Jamie Spears, and his perceived controlling behavior, contributed to the strain in their relationship. Asghari reportedly interpreted Jamie's involvement as intrusive and disruptive, introducing complexities into his connection with Britney.

Following a prolonged legal battle, Britney Spears' conservatorship – a controversial legal arrangement – was officially terminated on November 12, 2021. Subsequent to the resolution of this legal ordeal, Spears and Asghari exchanged wedding vows and were married on June 9, 2022. However, a little over a year after their marriage, Asghari initiated divorce proceedings on August 16, 2022. It appears that as the conservatorship came to an end, Spears embraced her newfound independence, which appeared to have repercussions on her relationship with Asghar

