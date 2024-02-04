Is Sam Waterston Leaving Law & Order After 20 Seasons? Find Out As Actor Issues Statement

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Waterston, a familiar face on NBC's long-running legal drama Law & Order since 1994, is set to bid adieu to the series. His final appearance as Manhattan District Attorney Jack McCoy is scheduled for February 22nd, marking the end of an era for the seasoned actor.

As the news of his stepping down from the role of town's D.A. (District Attorney) spreads, a new D.A. has already been hired, which will be played by Tony Goldwyn. But the departure of Waterston leaves fans nostalgic and curious about the future of the show.

Sam Waterston releases his statement as he steps down from Law & Order

Sam Waterston, 83, joined the Law & Order cast midway through its fourth season, becoming an integral part of the series. Over the span of two decades, he contributed to more than 400 episodes, portraying Jack McCoy, who evolved from an assistant district attorney to the elected district attorney in the final season of the original run (1990-2010). When NBC revived Law & Order in 2022, Waterston reprised his role, connecting the new series to its predecessor.

Waterston's departure was confirmed in a statement directly addressed to the show's viewers. Expressing gratitude, he stated, as retrieved via The Hollywood Reporter, "Greetings, you wonderful people. It's a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order's absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable."

Reflecting on the show's enduring success, Waterston acknowledged the audience's role and credited the vision of producer Dick Wolf for its remarkable journey, adding, "I'm more grateful to you than I can say. L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding comeback, is all thanks to you and Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side."

Tony Goldwyn is all set to replace Sam Waterston as the new DA

As Waterston exits, Tony Goldwyn steps into the shoes of the district attorney, injecting fresh energy into the long-standing series. While details surrounding Goldwyn's character introduction are shrouded in mystery, it is known that his first appearance will follow Waterston's departure on February 22nd. Goldwyn is no stranger to the "Law & Order" universe, having directed an episode in 2006. His extensive experience includes a notable role as President Fitzgerald Grant III in Scandal and appearances in major films like Ghost, Divergent, and much more.

With Sam Waterston bidding farewell and Tony Goldwyn stepping into the district attorney's role, Law & Order enters a new chapter in its 23rd season, which premiered on January 18th, 2024, and is currently airing on NBC.

